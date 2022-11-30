Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan condoles demise of RSS pracharak Gopal Yevtikar; pays tributes

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's senior pracharak Gopal Yevtikar.

Yevtikar, 87, was not quite well for some time and passed away on Wednesday in Ujjain, sources said.

Chouhan visited the local RSS office here to pay floral tributes to Yevtikar.