e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan condoles demise of RSS pracharak Gopal Yevtikar; pays tributes

Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan condoles demise of RSS pracharak Gopal Yevtikar; pays tributes

Yevtikar, 87, was not quite well for some time and passed away on Wednesday in Ujjain, sources said.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 30, 2022, 02:14 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Follow us on

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's senior pracharak Gopal Yevtikar.

Yevtikar, 87, was not quite well for some time and passed away on Wednesday in Ujjain, sources said.

Chouhan visited the local RSS office here to pay floral tributes to Yevtikar.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan condoles demise of RSS pracharak Gopal Yevtikar; pays tributes

Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan condoles demise of RSS pracharak Gopal Yevtikar; pays tributes

Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam farmers still await insurance payouts for crop loss incurred years ago

Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam farmers still await insurance payouts for crop loss incurred years ago

Indore sports update: Army shooters reign supreme in National shooting

Indore sports update: Army shooters reign supreme in National shooting

Indore sports update: Wrestlers of Chandan Guru Vyayamshala excel Indore

Indore sports update: Wrestlers of Chandan Guru Vyayamshala excel Indore

Indore: Come Dec 1, power consumers to get only paperless bills

Indore: Come Dec 1, power consumers to get only paperless bills