Madhya Pradesh: Clinic Sealed For Operating Without Registration, Licence

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): A private clinic located near Vasundhara Hotel was sealed on Friday by the administration for allegedly flouting norms to operate the health care institute in the state. The clinic which was being operated by Wahab Khan of Garoth town was found to be functioning without having valid licence and without registration.

Flouting norms in the clinic was detected by a joint team of police, health and revenue department in presence of tehsildar Savita Rathore and BMO Dr Manish Dangarh.

During the raid, it was found that Wahab Khan also lacks government-recognised degree related to the medical profession. The administration had also recovered huge quantities of allopathic medicines from the clinic and patients were being treated flouting norms. The act was violated and is punishable under section 24 of MP Medical Council Act, 1956. After sealing the clinic, an FIR was registered on the basis of application submitted by BMO Dangarh.

As per information, Dr M Khan who is a specialist surgeon and rendered services at Government Hospital, Garoth used to treat patients at Garoth every Sunday. Under his instructions, Wahab used to treat patients at the same clinic.

The administration would further intensify action against hospitals/clinics operating without required licence and act tough against bogus doctors across the district.