Madhya Pradesh: Civic meet discusses traffic regulation, parking system in Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting for traffic regulation, transportation and IT committee was held in the presence of municipal chief Ramadevi Gurjar and committee chairperson Shantidevi Farakya on Tuesday.

The meeting elaborately discussed the inconvenience and suffering caused by traffic congestions and parking chaos. Planning committee members gave their opinion, suggestions and measures to reduce traffic congestion and improve parking facilities in the city. It was decided that necessary action to improve traffic and parking system of the city and action plan would be formulated. The meeting also discussed improvement in Information & Technology (IT) in the municipal office. Discussions on fast access to internet and easy availability of apps were discussed in order to pace up online work of municipal office. The meeting also discussed displacement of vendors and stray animal problems. Committee members Sunil Bansal, Pramila Goyal, Rekha Soni, city mission member Ajay Sharma also attended the meeting.

Municipal president Ramadevi Banshilal Gurjar distributed bicycles among students of Government Secondary School, Lalghati at an event. Gurjar said that bicycles, free uniforms and textbooks distributed on behalf of the state government will help improve attendance at schools.