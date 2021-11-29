Madhya Pradesh: Civic body takes note of delay in road work after death of girl child

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Taking cognisance of the report published by Free Press the Nagar Panchyat on Sunday instructed the construction agency speed up the work of laying of the road.

Free Press has reported how the delay in road laying work and non-availability of a doctor led to the death of a girl child on Satruday

Nagar Panchayat has directed the construction agency to start the repair work of the potholed and broken roads of Khetia town in Barwani District on the Sunday despite the day being a holiday.

The work of the road was supposed to be completed over a span of 6 months but it has been underway at snail’s pace for a year.

Due to the delay in the work of road accidents and jam have become a routine affair. The residents paid gratitude to the Free Press for carrying the news prominently.

They are, however, dismayed as the health department is yet to take any concrete steps to ensure availability of the doctors at the hospital.

Patients especially the ones who need urgent medical care fail to find a doctor when they reach hospital. “The administration should ensure that at least one doctor is available to attend to the patients whose condition is critical. The girl child died due to snakebite as by the time a doctor reached the hospital to attend to her it was too late,” said a local.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 01:04 AM IST