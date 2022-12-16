Madhya Pradesh: CISF organises cleanliness fortnight at NHDC

Narmada Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): With an aim to promote cleanliness in the region, a 15-day-long special Swachhata Pakhwada (Cleanliness Fortnight) was organised by the CISF unit at NHDC, Narmada Nagar from December 1 to 15.

Project Head AK Singh graced the concluding event as chief guest besides general manager DK Dwivedi, Ajit Kumar and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) assistant commandant Devendra Singh were also present at the event. Chief guest, CISF officers accompanied by senior project officials, planted saplings at CISF Silver Jubilee Garden.

Besides spreading awareness of the mission and the importance of keeping surroundings clean and hygienic across the town, the project head lauded the cleanliness activities of CISF. He also encouraged CISF force members and staff to regularly organise a cleanliness drive aimed at keeping the entire Narmada Nagar Panchayat clean, maintaining that the same will set a good example for the public to live a healthier and cleaner life.

