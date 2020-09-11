Madhya Pradesh: Change of Examination Centre for NEET (UG) – 2020; check out full details here

Indore: The National Testing Agency (NTA) informed change in examination centres of NEET (UG) - 2020 Examination scheduled on 13 September 2020.

The exam will be conducted from 02:00 PM to 05:00 PM. For some of the candidates, examination centres have been changed due to implementation of COVID-19 measures, as per the following details:-

Old Centre Details

Centre Number: 3003131

Roll number: From 3003131001 to 3003131240

Centre Name: Little Angels Hr Sec School, Mhow, MP

Address: Little Angels Higher Sec School Village Telikheda Near Sub Jail, Mhow, MP Teli Kheda, Mhowgaon, Ambedkar University, Indore, Madhya Pradesh 453441

New Centre Details

Centre Number: 3003131

Roll number: From 3003131001 to 3003131240

Centre Name: Shri Shri Ravi Shankar Vidya Mandir, Indore, MP

Address: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Vidya Mandir, Village Sanawadia, Behind Devguradia Temple, Nemawar Road, Indore, Madhya Pradesh 452016

Important note: No change in city

There is no change in the Centre Cities of the candidates; only Centres have been changed. The concerned candidates have already been informed by NTA through SMS and email.

NTA added that students are also being informed telephonically. “Such candidates are advised to download their latest admit card available on NEET website (https://ntaneet.nic.in) and report as per the details given in latest Admit Card at the new Examination Centre for NEET (UG) - 2020 Examination on 13 September 2020,” instructed NTA

Candidates are also advised to acquaint themselves with the location of the new Examination Centre allotted now, so that they do not face any difficulty in reaching the newly allotted Examination.