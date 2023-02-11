Madhya Pradesh: Central Command defence estate conference today in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): For the first time in the 200-year history of the Cantonment Board Mhow, the Council has got the chance to host the conference of the Central Command. The conference will be held on February 11 in the Mon Hall of the Infantry School in which 25 council CEOs and 8 DEOs will be included. Along with this, director general Defence Estates Ajay Sharma and principal director GS Rajwaran will also be present. In the morning the conference will be held and in the evening many gifts will be given to the city by the Cantonment Board. These include a food zone being built for a year. The director general of defence estates, principal directors, defence state officers, defence estates officers etc. will participate in this conference. Land records will be discussed in the conference.

New block to be built in Council office

The Bhoomi pujan and inauguration of 11 projects will be done by director general defence estates Delhi, cabinet minister Usha Thakur, Rajya Sabha MP Kavita Patidar, Lok Sabha MP Chhattar Singh Darbar, principal director Central Command Lucknow at 3 pm. In which inauguration of the replica of Surya Namaskar in the Waste-to-Best Garden, Meditation Dome in Ambedkar Garden, Amrit Mahotsav of Independence Garden, Bhooi Pujan of new Admin Block in Cantonment Board Office, Inauguration of Renovated Cantonment Board Garden, Garden Site Food-Court Market, Smriti Van on Trenching Ground, Non-Veg Market is to be done.

The bhoomi pujan of Sadbhavna Mandapam, Inauguration of Cantonment Board Sports Complex and Walking Plaza will be inaugurated at CB Girls School.

A 25 feet tall torch is being installed in the Akam (Amrit Mahotsav of Independence) Garden. The torch will be installed today.

