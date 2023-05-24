Madhya Pradesh: CBN seizes 6.9kg opium hidden in truck’s special cavity

FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) seized 6.9 kgs of opium hidden in a special cavity.

Officials said that they recovered opium stuffed in eight packets and cash of Rs 7.7 lakh hidden in a truck’s front bumper welded from both sides at Semri toll plaza on Kanpur-Jhansi Highway in UP. The team arrested the truck driver as well.

According to sources, the market value of seized opium stands at around Rs 10.35 lakh.

Earlier, the team was tipped-off about truck with Rajasthan registration carrying illicit opium from North-East to Rajasthan.

Following this, teams of officers from CBN Neemuch, Mandsaur, and Gwalior units were formed and strict surveillance launched on the suspected route.

After the successful identification of the vehicle by CBN officers, the truck was stopped at Semri toll plaza.

On sustained questioning, the occupant of the vehicle revealed that opium was concealed in cavities inside the vehicle.

As it was not possible to search the vehicle on highway, the vehicle was towed to the CBN office.

After reaching the CBN office, the vehicle was thoroughly searched, and eight packets of opium weighing 6.9 kgs were recovered from the front bumper, welded from both sides.

Cash of Rs 7.7 lakh was also recovered from the cabin of the truck. After completion of legal formalities, the vehicle along with the contraband drug & cash was seized and one person was arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigation is in progress.