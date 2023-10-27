Madhya Pradesh: Cash, Ganja Seized During Vehicle Checks

Barwani/Nagda/Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): As the model code of conduct (MCC) is in force, flying Squads and Static Surveillance teams (FST and SST) of Nagda, Barwani and Alirajpur seized ganja and cash during checks. Barwani-Sendhwa police have arrested Ajay and Pawan Kumar, both hailing from Rajasthan, with 10 kg of ganja worth Rs 2.07 lakh.

Similarly, during a routine check on Nagda State Highway 17, the police intercepted a vehicle carrying Rs 36 lakh. CSP Brijeshkumar Srivaswat said that the vehicle's occupant, BN Yadav, claimed to be returning from Kanpur after a land deal worth Rs 1 crore, but he could not provide the necessary documentation to substantiate his claim.

Consequently, the police seized the amount. In Alirajpur, under the guidance of collector and district election officer Dr Abhay Arvind Bedekar, the SST confiscated coins worth Rs 96,000 and Rs 1.1 lakh cash, packed in eight bags from the vehicle driver, K Muniraj, at Kakadbadi check post.

Alirajpur SP Rajesh Vyas said that in a bid to maintain border security, the administration has deployed SST, FST and CRPF along the interstate borders with Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Furthermore, 24-hour surveillance has been ensured through the installation of CCTV cameras at these checkpoints. He added that the police have established 15 key checking points along the state border to deter any illicit activities.

A special investigation campaign has been launched to maintain law and order within the district with a particular focus on the prevention of liquor smuggling and hawala transactions.

These measures aim to facilitate peaceful and orderly elections, especially given the prohibition in Gujarat that has led to significant illicit liquor smuggling from the region.

