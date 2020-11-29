Madhya Pradesh: Cancelled lunch, not shoot, says minister Vijay Shah refuting reports of halting Vidya Balan's film shoot

Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah on Sunday refuted reports that he had allegedly stopped the shooting of a film, starring Vidya Balan in Balaghat.

"I was there (Balaghat) on request from those who took permission for the shoot and requested me for lunch or dinner. I said not possible now, I will meet them when I go to Maharashtra. Lunch or dinner was cancelled, the shoot was not," Shah said.

According to reports the shoot was cancelled after Vidya Balan turned down reports to have dinner with him earlier this month.

Vehicles of the production team of Balan's upcoming movie were also allegedly stopped from entering a forest for shooting.