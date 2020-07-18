Madhya Pradesh: Bypolls activities in Dhar tough for BJP, Congress as three leader test corona positive

Dhar: Senior BJP leader and former Union minister from Dhar referred to Indore’s private hospital after his health condition further deteriorated on Saturday afternoon.

About a week back, leader was found corona positive and was rushed to Indore for treatment. Later his wife and Dhar MLA also tested positive and she is still undergoing treatment in Indore.

Dhar civil surgeon said that BJP leader was discharged from Indore’s private hospital on Friday evening after his health condition improved. However, he complained of some heart problem. Doctors examined his blood pressure and found it to be low. So after preliminary treatment, doctors referred him to Indore again.

Three top political leaders from Dhar district including Dhar MLA and Dhar district Congress president along with senior BJP leader have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and are currently undergoing treatment in Indore.

No political activities in Dhar

For both Congress and BJP its very tough situation, especially in the wake of bypolls ahead in the Badnawar assembly constituency in Dhar district. Both the parties are waiting for recovery of their stalwarts.

In the month of March this year, Badnawar MLA Rajyawardhan Singh Dattigaon left Congress and joined BJP along with 21 other turncoat MLAs resulting in toppling of Kamal Nath government in the state. Later, BJP included the turncoat Dattigaon into its cabinet.

While Dattigaon is all set to contest elections from Badnawar on a BJP ticket, Congress is yet to decide its candidate. Sources claimed that over 15 leaders from Dhar district are vying to get ticket from the seat, but in the absence of district Congress president all the political activities in the district have come to a halt.

18 more Covid cases in Dhar

On Saturday, 18 more tested positive of Covid-19. With this total number of positive cases in Dhar district rose to 268 including eight deaths so far.

According to health bulletin released on Saturday evening, so far 6,406 samples have been tested in Dhar district and out of which, 268 have been tested positive, while mean positive percentage in Dhar district stands around 4.18 per cent.

So far 178 persons have been discharged from the hospital after getting cured. At present over 82 patients, including two of BJP and one of Congress senior leader, are undergoing treatment. Sixty-eight of them are admitted in Dhar while 14 are under treatment in other district.