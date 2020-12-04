Madhya Pradesh: Bride-to-be rides horse for pre-wedding function in Chitramod village near Sanawad

Sanawad: Breaching the patriarchal ideology, a family here allowed its daughter, a bride-to-be to ride a horse ahead of her wedding. This was the first of its kind procession taken out in Chitramod village near Sanawad town in Khargone district on Thursday wherein Karoda family let its 21-year-old graduate daughter Shivkanya to mount a horse for the procession that headed to her maternal uncle’s place for ‘mamera’ (pre-wedding function in which maternal uncle give gifts). It was an all-women procession aimed to promote gender equality.

Normally, processions are not taken out for ‘mamera’. As a result, it surprised villagers who saw for the first time a would-be-bride riding a horse in an all-women procession.