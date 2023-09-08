 Madhya Pradesh: BoI Holds SHG Loan Distribution Ceremony
The event was inaugurated by chief guest Rajnikant Bhuyan, zonal manager, Bank of India, Dhar Zone.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 08, 2023, 09:50 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh: BoI Holds SHG Loan Distribution Ceremony | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Bank of India held Self Help Group Loan Distribution Ceremony at Star Self-Employment Training Institute, Dhar on Friday in Dhar. The event was inaugurated by chief guest Rajnikant Bhuyan, zonal manager, Bank of India, Dhar Zone.

In his address, Bhuyan gave information about various loan related schemes and also advised them to improve their economic condition by using it. In the function, loan was distributed to the groups of 13 blocks of Dhar district. Approval letters were also provided.

Rahul Rai, deputy zonal manager, Bank of India, Dhar Zone, Vikas Namdev, chief manager credit, Bank of India, Dhar Zone, Aparna Pandey, DPM, NRLM, Dhar, Sanjay Soni, leading district manager, Dhar, Praveen Solanki, NRLM, Dhar and director Praveen Sharma were present.

