Madhya Pradesh: Body of teenager recovered from lake

Ratlam: The body of a 15-year-old boy Samrath, son of Rajaram Chandravanshi was recovered on Sunday from the talab of Negarada village near Namli in Ratlam district about 15 km from here by the State Disaster Emergency Response Team (SDERF) team. Search operations had to be stopped yesterday evening following darkness. As per information Samrath was a student of class IX and his annual examination was going on but on Saturday but as there was no examination hence he took his goats to graze in the afternoon.

According to information reaching here, 15-years-old boy Samrath Chandravanshi of village Negarda had taken his goats for grazing. A farmer in the afternoon is said to have seen clothes, shoes outside the talab and the goats grazing nearby. When the farmer did not see any one except the grazing goats, he informed in the village suspecting the boy accompanying the goats may have drowned in the talab.

Family members of Samrath confirmed that the boy did not return home. Immediately some of the village youths jumped in the talab but did not succeed in finding boy. Namli police was also informed and SDERF team reached from Ratlam which attempted to locate the boy but could not succeed on Saturday due to darkness and the operation had to be stopped. SDERF team commenced its search operation on Sunday morning and ultimately the body of the boy was found in the deep end of the talab. Body was sent for postmortem and police registered the case.