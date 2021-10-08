Madhya Pradesh: Bodies of two children, mother found in Badnawar

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Panic prevailed in the Harkajar village, after the discovery of bodies of two children and their mother from a well on Thursday. The women identified as Dalibai, 35 was found dead with her son Sunil, 8 and daughter Nandini, 4.

Labourers working in the fields spotted sarees and slippers while they were heading towards the well in afternoon. They rushed to the villagers who in turn discovered the dead bodies on search.

After receiving the information, Sub-divisional police officer Devendra Yadav, town inspector CB Singh, sub-inspector Anil Singh Ghurea and Amar Singh Wakle along among others inspected the spot and and registered a case.

Forensic science laboratory officer Pinki Meherade was called from Dhar. She also conducted an autopsy and inspected the spot. The bodies were handed over to the family members after conducting the postmortem in Government Hospital.

Villagers informed that the woman's mother-in-law Kamalabai found the main door of her house locked from outside in morning. The police anticipated that the woman may have left the house at night with her two children and died after drowning in the well.

The woman's husband Hate Singh works in Gujarat and he has been informed about the incident. The last rites of the deceased will be performed after his arrival. The well where the bodies were found is 8-10 feet deep and belongs to a villager identified as Ratan under Sangvi Gram Panchayat.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 01:27 AM IST