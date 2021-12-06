Madhya Pradesh: Block Congress Committee pays homage to Ambedkar

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The Block Congress Committee paid homage to the Father of the Indian Constitution Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar at Ambedkar Chowk on Monday to mark his death anniversary. Congressmen in large numbers, including district Congress president Navkrishna Patil, former district Congress president Prakash Ratadia, state Congress general secretary Mahendra Singh Gurjar, city block Congress president Mohammad Haneef Sheikh and rural block Congress president Antaram Gurjar paid floral tributes at his life-size statue.

Patil addressed the gathering and alleged that the ruling party had failed to provide equity of treatment to the weaker sections of society and infringed upon the fundamental rights of citizens.

Sheikh highlighted the life of Baba Saheb and condemned the functioning of the CMO drawing attention towards the filth and dust on the statue and at the circle.

District Scheduled Caste department president Tarun Khichi hosted the programme and state coordinator Sandip Salod proposed the vote of thanks.

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 09:58 PM IST