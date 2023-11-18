Madhya Pradesh: BJP Leader Caught Bribing Voters In Kukshi

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): A case of bribing voters came to the fore in the Kukshi assembly constituency of Dhar district, where a Congress candidate and former Cabinet minister took one BJP leader bribing voters of Rs 200.

According to information, Congress candidate Surendra Singh 'Honey' Baghel has caught BJP leader Virendra Singh Baghel giving Rs 200 to a villager.

Baghel has alleged that BJP leader Virendra Singh Baghel was roaming around in a Scorpio vehicle and bribed villagers in exchange for votes. Now a complaint has been made about this entire matter to the Election Commission.

The Election Commission has initiated an investigation into the bribery incident and has assured a fair and impartial inquiry. Such incidents undermine the democratic process, and authorities must take swift action to maintain the integrity of elections.

Congress has demanded action in this matter. BJP leader Baghel had contested elections from the Kukshi assembly in the year 2018, although Virendra Baghel had lost in that election.

Baghel has also been a Congress leader in the past, BJP had brought Virendra Baghel into the party only to make him the assembly candidate.

