Madhya Pradesh: BJP gives Rajya Sabha ticket to Sumer Singh Solanki for 2nd seat

BHOPAL: The BJP has given ticket to a professor from Badwani, Sumer Singh Solanki, for the second Rajya Sabha seat.

RSS has recommended the name of Solanki for it. Solanki has been working for uplift of tribal people through Vanwasi Kalyan Parishad for long time.

Solanki’s name was not there on the list of RS candidates. So his name has surprised many a BJP leader.

His uncle Makan Singh Solanki was an MP from Khargon. He did not get ticket in the last Lok Sabha elections.

Rawat turns down RS ticket: A staunch supporter of Jyotiraditya Scindia and Congress’s executive president Ramniwas Rawat turned down the party’s RS ticket.

According to reports, former state president of the party Arun Yadav, too, declined ticket for RS seat.

By giving ticket to Rawat, Chief Minister Kamal Nath wanted to bring back the legislators of the Scindia faction to the government fold.

Former chief minister, Digvijaya Singh, has already been made candidate for one RS seat.

In the current political scenario, it has become very difficult for the Congress to win the second seat. So, Rawat, too, does not want to join the fray.

Rawat said that he would work for the party, and that he was grateful to the Congress leaders for offering him RS ticket.