Madhya Pradesh: BJP fares poorly in Mahidpur Janpad Panchayat

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): Election certificates were presented to 25 representatives and 120 sarpanches of Mahidpur Janpad Panchayat who were declared elected after tabulation of results.

Only 9-10 offical BJP candidate managed to secure victory on the 25 sets of the Janpad panchayat .

As district representative, former president of Block Congress Committee, Rita Badgurjar was part of the former Janpad Panchayat and the wives of Kishore Mali from Jharda and wife of Pratap Parihar from Khedakhjuria were elected, this time their husbands have been successful in winning both the seats. Out of 120 posts of sarpanchs, two were already elected unopposed and certificates were given to the victorious sarpanches after tabulating the 118 sarpanch posts.

Former mandi president Kailashpuri Goswami has become the Sarpanch of Baijnath Panchayat, Mahidpur Mandal president Tej Singh Singhania of BJP has faced defeat in the election of Sarpanch Pipalyanath, BJP Jharda Mandal president Teju Singh has also lost the Sarpanch election from Nipaniyaraju Panchayat.

The wife of Bhim Army district president Nagulal Malviya has been declared elected for the post of Jharda Panchayat Sarpanch. The work of tabulation took palce at the School of Excellence in the presence of Sub-Divisional Officer Kailashchandra Thakur and Election Officer tehsildar Vinod Sharma.