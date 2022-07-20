Madhya Pradesh: BJP, Congress share honours in Khargone district

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to cross a majority mark of 17 seats in violence-hit Khargone town as the party got 18 out of 33 seats.

In the rest of the five civic bodies, Congress gets two - Sanawad and Kasrawad, while BJP gets three including - KarhiPadlya, Barwah and Bistan municipal council.

In Khargone, besides BJP and Congress, Asaduddin Owaisiís All India Majlis-e-IttehadulMuslimeen (or AIMIM) made an entry with three of its candidate emerging victorious, while eight rebel candidates who were denied tickets by their respective parties registered victories.

With the BJP crossing the majority mark of 17 seats, many political pundits in the town claimed that AIMIM and Independent candidates had done reasonable damage to the Congress that could manage to win just 4 seats as ahead of elections, many believed a neck-and-neck battle between two rival parties in the town which witnessed violence recently.

In the rest of the five civic bodies, Congress has done well in Kasrawad municipal council, with 10 out of 15 wards going into the kitty, while BJP won four and independents got one seat. In Sanawad, Congress got 11 out of 18 wards, while BJP won seven wards.

In KarhiPadlya municipal council which has a total of 15 wards, it was a close battle between the BJP which won in eight wards while Congress got seven.

In Barwah, BJP got nine out of a total of 18 wards, while the independent got five, while Congress stood third in terms of the number of wards and the party managed to win only four wards here.

In Bistan, itís once again independent wh will play a crucial role as BJP won seven out of 15, one short of the majority mark, while Congress got six, two short of the majority mark, while independents got two seats.

Now both the parties are trying their best to get both the independent winners in their favour.

Tiebreaker on Karahi municipal council seat

In Ward No 5 of Karahi Padlyakhurd municipal council of the district, both the candidates Jitendra Sriram Vaskale and Ramubai got 214-214 votes each. Giving information, returning officer Divya Patel said that the total valid votes in this ward were 428. As both the candidates got equal votes, the decision was made through a tiebreaker in which a minor girl picked a chit and Rumubai emerged victorious.

3 recounting applications received

After counting of Khargone Municipality votes, three applications were received for recounting. Applications were submitted for recounting of votes of Neema Gaur from Ward No 28, Amit Bhalse from Ward No 29 and Santosh Yadav from Ward No30. After considering the applications the district election officer rejected all three applications.