Madhya Pradesh: Bhoomi Pujan For 58 New Ponds, 212 Percolation Tanks Performed In Mandsaur | FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant event marking the 150th birth anniversary of Lord Birsa Munda, people's representatives performed bhoomi pujan for 58 new ponds and 212 percolation tanks in the Mandsaur district. The initiative is part of the Dharti Aaba Janjati Gram Utkrish Abhiyan, aimed at enhancing water conservation and improving the livelihoods of local communities.

The programme included a gram chaupal, organised in four villages: Balodiya, Dammakhedi, Dhavadbujurg and Bharatyakhedi. During these gatherings, the Preamble of the Constitution was read and participants took an oath against cleanliness and drug abuse. Additionally, a tree plantation drive named 'One Tree Mother' was launched.

A health check-up camp was also held, providing free tests and medicines to villagers. The event celebrated the contributions of Lord Birsa Munda. District panchayat president Durga Patidar and Suwasra MLA Hardeep Singh Dung led the bhoomi pujan ceremony, reinforcing commitments to water conservation and sanitation, coinciding with World Toilet Day. This initiative is expected to generate 613,708 man-days of employment for the local population.

Janpad Panchayat To Build Ponds In 56 Villages At Rs 3.5 Cr

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The janpad panchayat, Mandsaur has taken a novel initiative towards water conservation by facilitating the construction of ponds in 56 villages under the janpad panchayat. The ponds will be built under the leadership of janpad panchayat president Basant Sharma, at the cost of Rs 3.5 crore.

Highlighting the importance of the initiative, Sharma said that this pond will strengthen the efforts of water conservation in the villages and will become an important source of water storage for the coming generations as well.

The pond will not only become a source of water for agriculture but will also increase the groundwater level. The initiative has garnered widespread praise and appreciation from villagers. He also appealed to the villagers to support the initiative of the janpad panchayat towards water conservation and participate in measures taken for water conservation.