 Madhya Pradesh: Bhoomi Pujan For 58 New Ponds, 212 Percolation Tanks Performed In Mandsaur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Bhoomi Pujan For 58 New Ponds, 212 Percolation Tanks Performed In Mandsaur

Madhya Pradesh: Bhoomi Pujan For 58 New Ponds, 212 Percolation Tanks Performed In Mandsaur

WATER CONSERVATION | Campaign to enhance livelihoods of rural communities.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 09:50 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Bhoomi Pujan For 58 New Ponds, 212 Percolation Tanks Performed In Mandsaur | FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant event marking the 150th birth anniversary of Lord Birsa Munda, people's representatives performed bhoomi pujan for 58 new ponds and 212 percolation tanks in the Mandsaur district. The initiative is part of the Dharti Aaba Janjati Gram Utkrish Abhiyan, aimed at enhancing water conservation and improving the livelihoods of local communities.

The programme included a gram chaupal, organised in four villages: Balodiya, Dammakhedi, Dhavadbujurg and Bharatyakhedi. During these gatherings, the Preamble of the Constitution was read and participants took an oath against cleanliness and drug abuse. Additionally, a tree plantation drive named 'One Tree Mother' was launched.

A health check-up camp was also held, providing free tests and medicines to villagers. The event celebrated the contributions of Lord Birsa Munda. District panchayat president Durga Patidar and Suwasra MLA Hardeep Singh Dung led the bhoomi pujan ceremony, reinforcing commitments to water conservation and sanitation, coinciding with World Toilet Day. This initiative is expected to generate 613,708 man-days of employment for the local population.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: 1150 Dogs Being Vaccinated Against CDV In Panna Tiger Reserve's Buffer Area
article-image

Janpad Panchayat To Build Ponds In 56 Villages At Rs 3.5 Cr

FPJ Shorts
Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Light Rainfall In City With Partly Cloudy Skies, AQI In Good Category
Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Light Rainfall In City With Partly Cloudy Skies, AQI In Good Category
GRSE Recruitment 2024: Last Day To Apply For 236 Apprentice, HR Trainee Vacancies, Direct Links Here
GRSE Recruitment 2024: Last Day To Apply For 236 Apprentice, HR Trainee Vacancies, Direct Links Here
'India In A Sweet Spot': Moody's Puts An Optimistic GDP Forecast Of 7.2% Amid Rising Inflation
'India In A Sweet Spot': Moody's Puts An Optimistic GDP Forecast Of 7.2% Amid Rising Inflation
Diljit Dosanjh Takes Dig At Telangana Govt For Banning His Songs With Alcohol, Violence References: 'Foreign Singers Allowed To Do Everything' (VIDEO)
Diljit Dosanjh Takes Dig At Telangana Govt For Banning His Songs With Alcohol, Violence References: 'Foreign Singers Allowed To Do Everything' (VIDEO)

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The janpad panchayat, Mandsaur has taken a novel initiative towards water conservation by facilitating the construction of ponds in 56 villages under the janpad panchayat. The ponds will be built under the leadership of janpad panchayat president Basant Sharma, at the cost of Rs 3.5 crore.

Highlighting the importance of the initiative, Sharma said that this pond will strengthen the efforts of water conservation in the villages and will become an important source of water storage for the coming generations as well.

The pond will not only become a source of water for agriculture but will also increase the groundwater level. The initiative has garnered widespread praise and appreciation from villagers. He also appealed to the villagers to support the initiative of the janpad panchayat towards water conservation and participate in measures taken for water conservation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ujjain: IIM-Indore To Help Regulate City Traffic, Crowd Manegment At Mahakaleshwar Temple

Ujjain: IIM-Indore To Help Regulate City Traffic, Crowd Manegment At Mahakaleshwar Temple

Madhya Pradesh: Bhoomi Pujan For 58 New Ponds, 212 Percolation Tanks Performed In Mandsaur

Madhya Pradesh: Bhoomi Pujan For 58 New Ponds, 212 Percolation Tanks Performed In Mandsaur

English Vinglish: Top 10 Idioms You Can Use With Your Corporate Colleagues

English Vinglish: Top 10 Idioms You Can Use With Your Corporate Colleagues

Telangana Man Arrested For Duping Indore Woman In ₹12 Lakh Cyber Fraud; Second Arrest In Ongoing...

Telangana Man Arrested For Duping Indore Woman In ₹12 Lakh Cyber Fraud; Second Arrest In Ongoing...

Western Railways Adds Extra Coaches To 12 Trains From Indore To Ease Festive Rush

Western Railways Adds Extra Coaches To 12 Trains From Indore To Ease Festive Rush