Madhya Pradesh: Bharat Jodo Yatra continues in Agar Malwa district

Agar Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed in Agar Malwa district of Madhya Pradesh on the 11th day of its passage through the state on Saturday. After a night halt, the march began from the bus stop in Mahudiya village in Agar Malwa around 6 am. This is the 87th day of the Yatra since it started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7. Noted music composer of south India T M Krishna will take part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday, party sources said. The Yatra will halt at Amla village in the district around 10 am. Following the afternoon break, it will resume at 3.30 pm from Jain Mandir, Susner town and reach Mangeshpur Chowraha in Agar Malwa. The Yatra participants will make an overnight stay at Lala Khedi village, they said. As per the schedule announced earlier by the Congress, the march will cover a distance of 380 kms in Malwa-Nimar region of western Madhya Pradesh within 12 days before entering Rajasthan on December 4. The march led by Gandhi entered Madhya Pradesh on November 23 in Burhanpur district from neighbouring Maharashtra. It has so far passed through Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Indore and Ujjain districts in the state and is currently moving through Agar Malwa, where it reached on Friday. According to Congress sources, the Yatra will conclude on January 26, 2023 in Kashmir covering a distance of about 3,500 km. "Congress was going to end this Yatra by hoisting the Tricolour in Srinagar on February 20, but now under the changed plan, Rahul Gandhi will conclude his Yatra by hoisting the Tricolour in Srinagar on Republic Day," said sources.

Computer Baba joins Raga

AGAR MALWA: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, along with party leaders and workers, on Saturday morning, resumed 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Mahudiya village. Senior party leader Kamal Nath and Namdev Das Tyagi, popularly known as Computer Baba, also joined the Yatra.

Man on way to attend BJY dies of heart attack

Susner: A Congress worker on way to attend Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Susner in Agar-Malwa district died of a heart attack on Saturday, a health official said. He was identified as Mangilal Shah (55), a resident of Zirapur town in Rajgarh district, the official said. "He suffered a heart attack and was rushed by Congress workers to Susner civil hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival," block medical officer Manish Kuril said. Doctors insisted on conducting post mortem but his supporters took the body for the last rites, the official said.