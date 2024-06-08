Madhya Pradesh: Barnagar's Lotus School Students Shine In NEET-UG | Representative Image

Barnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Four students from Lotus School, Barnagar have achieved perfect scores in the NEET-UG 2024. Aman Barod scored 627 marks, Bharat Solanki 610 marks, Shruti Yadav 553 marks and Yash Sharma 523 marks, showcasing their hard work and dedication. The students attributed their success to their parents and teachers, acknowledging their invaluable support and guidance.

Director Jitendra Singh Rajawat highlighted that 24 lakh students appeared in this highly competitive examination nationwide, with only a select few passing. He emphasised that the achievement of these students brings pride not only to the institution but also to the entire Badnagar tehsil.

President Kamal Singh Rajawat, principal Lalita Bhatia, Rahul Kailash Sharma and the entire staff expressed their joy and extended their best wishes to the students for their bright future. This remarkable achievement reflects the high standards and commitment to excellence upheld by Lotus School.

Guna District Hospital Achieves Major Milestone

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The persistent efforts of collector Dr Satendra Singh and the guidance of CMHO Dr R Rishishwar powered Guna District Hospital to achieve a significant milestone in its modular OT target. The hospital underwent LaQshya national assessment, a Government of India initiative aimed at enhancing the quality of care in labour rooms and maternity OTs during the postpartum and delivery periods.

Achieving an outstanding 97 percent in the national assessment, the modular OT at Guna District Hospital has set a new benchmark. CMHO Dr Rishishwar awarded the certificate of achievement to civil surgeon Dr R S Bhati and the dedicated staff who contributed directly and indirectly to the success of the programme.

During the ceremony, maternity in-charge Dr Abha Sharma, gynecologist Dr Satish Rajput, RMO Dr Anand Das Sharma, anesthesiologist Dr APS Dhakad, Dr Vikas Rajput, OT in-charge SMT Gayatri Meena and other nursing officers were present. The staff were commended for their hard work and encouraged to strive for LaQshya national assessment certification for the maternity room as well. This achievement reflects the commitment of Guna District Hospital to providing high-quality healthcare services to the community, ensuring safe and efficient procedures in critical medical settings.