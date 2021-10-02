Madhya Pradesh: Bangladeshi man who supplied girls for flesh trade arrested from Surat

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police on Friday arrested a Bangladeshi citizen from Surat for supplying Bangladeshi girls for prostitution in the country. The accused was staying in Surat for the past few years and he used to bring girls from Bangladesh in the name of providing jobs to them in the country. His accomplices were arrested earlier and since then he was absconding.

Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Tahjib Kaji said that the accused Manirul alias Munir alias Gazi, a resident of Jashore in Bangladesh. He was staying in Surat for the past few years. He was produced before the court from where he was sent to police remand for 3 days. The accused allegedly confessed that he used to help the girls cross the border illegally. Later, he along with other accused used to take the girls to Kolkata and later to Mumbai. Their gang used to put the girls in prostitution racket after drugging them. He is being questioned further.

The racket was busted after two girls from Mumbai were called in the city in the name of an event. One of the accused who had been arrested earlier received the girls and took them to a room in the city. The accused tried to force them into prostitution and tortured them. Later, the accused took money from them to release them.

The girl somehow reached Vijay Nagar police station and lodged a complaint. The police started an investigation when they came to know that an organised gang is active in the city. The gang used to supply the girls in the city for prostitution.

The girls were from Bangladesh. Following lengthy investigation, Vijay Nagar police had arrested 30 people including agents. Then, the police had rescued 11 Bangladeshi girls and 10 other girls from the accused. The accused Manirul was on the run.

