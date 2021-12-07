Madhya Pradesh: Ban on use of amplifiers without permission

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Owing to the upcoming panchayat elections, the district administration has placed a ban on the use of sound amplifiers without permission.

State Election Commission on Saturday had announced panchayat elections in the state. With announcement of elections, model code of conduct has come into force in janpad panchayat area of Indore, Dr Ambedkar Nagar, Mhow, Depalpur, and Sanwer.



Additional district magistrate, Pawan Jain, issued the orders under Section-18 of the Noise Control Act, 1985, regarding the uncontrolled use of loudspeakers for campaigning during the election and to prevent disturbance of public peace. For electioneering, loudspeakers at public meeting and atop vehicles won't be allowed between 10 pm and 6 am. Also, permission for campaigning from vehicles can be given only on application.

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 11:46 PM IST