Madhya Pradesh: Balai Mahasangh in Dhar demands suspension of principal over alleged molestation of minor Dalit girl, stage protest

Sardarpur: All India Balai Mahasangh protested outside Dhar district collector office demanding stern action against incharge principal Ashwini Sharma for allegedly molesting a 12-year-old Dalit girl student in his office.

Incident took place on February 11 and police booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act 2012. However, even after serious sections levelled against him, tribal development department is yet to take stern action against him. Instead, he has only been transferred from Amjhera to Budhwar village, barely 10-kilometer from Amjhera village.

On Monday, members of Balai community, who are waiting for departmental action against Sharma, staged indefinite dharna demanding his suspension or termination. They threatened to continue the dharna till stern action was taken against Sharma. After two-hour, district collector called a delegation and assured them of strict action against the principal.

Collector Alok Kumar Singh made it clear that strict action would be taken in the matter so that such incident was not repeated in future. After getting an assurance from the district collector, the protest was called off.

Meanwhile, attempt to contact district collector failed after repeated attempted. On the other hand, Dhar city magistrate Vishakha Deshmukh said that a memorandum was submitted by All India Balai Mahasangh against the principal was sent to assistant commissioner of Tribal Development Department for proceedings as per rules.