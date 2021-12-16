Madhya Pradesh: Audio of CCF's steno asking for bribe goes viral

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Stenographer of chief conservator of forest (CCF) Indore sought bribe from a retired ranger for completing some formalities, as per an audio recording of the voice call that went viral on Thursday.

The retired range officer Chandrashekhar Shortiya was asking the steno BL Verma to help with the pension matter and resolve the issue pending for 3 months. However, Verma said, “On your assurance of giving me Rs 10,000, I gave books worth Rs 6,000 to children of CCF. I am stuck now."

Even as the range officer tried to explain the situation and assured that he would settle the matter, Verma continued to insist on the amount and said, “The issue will not end like this, you must come in person and settle the matter.”

Further, this audio recording went viral and raised questions on CCF as well. In response, CCF Indore HS Mohanta said, “He (Verma) is on leave till Monday. He shall be examined on Monday. Both the employees shall be questioned.”

A complaint was also raised citing the audio recording to additional principal chief conservator of forests, vigilance complaint, MP Forest Department, Bhopal.

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 11:19 PM IST