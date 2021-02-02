Madhya Pradesh: Artists from Dhar represent the state in Aadi Mahotsav

Kukshi: Artists from Rampura, Bagh, Agar village under Kukshi tehsil of Dhar district representing Madhya Pradesh in the ongoing Aadi Mahotsav at Dilli Haat in New Delhi.

Nine-day tribal fest was inaugurated by the vice president of India, M Venkaiah Naidu. Vice President called for a model of development that preserves the special identity of tribals. Their culture is their identity, he said and wanted this culture to remain intact, while drawing the Adivasis into the mainstream.

In the fair, Aman Singh Mujhalada of Rampura in Kukshi area said that we are exhibiting and selling handmade garden print clothes. At the same time, Kailash Jhaba of Bagh also performed his team Bhagoria dance during the festival in Delhi.