Updated on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 05:11 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Army chief reaches Mhow for Infantry Commanders' meet

Army Chief General MM Naravane proceeded on visit Madhya Pradesh's Mhow to preside over 36th Infantry Commanders' Conference at Infantry School.
Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane |

New Delhi/Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Army Chief General MM Naravane on Tuesday arrived in Madhya Pradesh's Mhow to preside over the 36th Infantry Commanders' Conference at Infantry School, informed Indian Army.

"Army Chief General MM Naravane proceeded on visit Madhya Pradesh's Mhow to preside over 36th Infantry Commanders' Conference at Infantry School. A conference is a biennial event to deliberate upon aspects of modernisation, restructuring, and capability development for the Infantry" the Army said.

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 05:11 PM IST
