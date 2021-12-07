Madhya Pradesh: Army chief reaches Mhow for Infantry Commanders' meet

New Delhi/Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Army Chief General MM Naravane on Tuesday arrived in Madhya Pradesh's Mhow to preside over the 36th Infantry Commanders' Conference at Infantry School, informed Indian Army.

"Army Chief General MM Naravane proceeded on visit Madhya Pradesh's Mhow to preside over 36th Infantry Commanders' Conference at Infantry School. A conference is a biennial event to deliberate upon aspects of modernisation, restructuring, and capability development for the Infantry" the Army said.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Cop suspended after hitting people with his vehicle in drunken state

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 05:11 PM IST