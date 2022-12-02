Madhya Pradesh: Another burglary incident raises allegations on cops in Jabot

e-Paper Get App
Notably, the cases of robbery are continuously increasing in the city but, the police department failed to arrest any suspect or culprit

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, December 02, 2022, 09:03 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Jobat (Madhya Pradesh): The thieves targeted medical and cutlery stores after recently looting a teacher and former municipality president in Jobat. Rajendra Medical and the adjacent cutlery shop on Old Bus Stand were robbed by miscreants recorded on CCTV. It was clearly seen that, they are breaking the door of the medical store, collecting money and then entering the cutlery shop. The incident took place late at night after which the police also reached the spot.

Notably, the cases of robbery are continuously increasing in the city but, the police department failed to arrest any suspect or culprit. Expecting co-operation from common people, Manoj Kumar Singh had announced a cash reward of Rs 10k to those who will give true information about the unknown miscreants regarding the incidents of robbery in the area. As per sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP), Jobat Neeraj Namdev, police are probing both incidents of theft and will soon expose the accused.

