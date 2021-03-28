Madhya Pradesh: Alirajpur collector Surabhi Gupta inaugurates wheat-gram procurement work

Alirajpur: The procurement of wheat and gram started in district from Saturday. District collector Surabhi Gupta started the procurement work after performing pujan of Goddess Saraswati at Alirajpur, Mandi complex. On this occasion, she also greeted the farmers present there.

Collector Gupta also inquired about the arrangements made at all the procurement centers in the district. She instructed that arrangements for drinking water, shady places, gunny bags, and others should be ensured for the farmers at the procurement centers. He also gave instructions for maintenance of wheat and gram for procurement.

She also discussed the farmers present with the produce for earning. Collector Gupta called upon all the registered farmers of the district that upon receiving the SMS, the registered farmers should take their produce and be present at the concerned procurement center.

It is noteworthy that the minimum support price for procurement of wheat per quintal is Rs 1,975 per quintal at Kaththivada, Bori, Ambua, Kanakakad, Nanpur, Sejawada, Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar, Barjhar, Kanawada, Badikhatali, Badaguda, Lems Alirajpur, Udaigarh, Chhaktala.

Tribal Service Cooperative Societies Jobt and Marketing Services Cooperative Society Alirajpur is scheduled for the purchase of gram.