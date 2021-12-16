Madhya Pradesh: Alert over Covid cases, 13 positive including two seven-year-old girls

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the Omicron scare, the highly transmissible variant of Covid-19, the sudden rise in the number of Covid cases has put health officials on their toes. The chief medical and health officer, Dr BS Saitya, has also raised an alarm over the increasing number of cases and appealed to people to remain cautious as well as alert.

The daily number of positive Covid cases was found in double digits again after 17 days as earlier—10 cases were found on November 27 and 13 cases were found on November 23.

Much to the concern of the citizens, out of the 13 cases reported on Tuesday, seven belong to two families of the Kanadia and Shree Nagar areas. Moreover, the positive patients also include two seven-year-old girls of the same family.

According to the health officials, those found positive include a 64-year-old female and two girls of seven years of age of the same family, who are residents of Mourya Garden in the Kanadia Road area.

Similarly, a 55-year-old female, a 32-year-old female, an 18-year-old male and a 52-year-old female—all of the same family—were found positive in the Shree Nagar area.

A 65-year-old male of the MIG police station area, a 35-year-old female of the Malharganj police station area, and a 16-year-old male of the Shikshak Nagar area were also found positive.

Meanwhile, Dr Saitya said that none of the patients had any travel history and they were infected due to local transmission.

The total number of positive patients reached 153,435 in the city and the total number of deaths remained at 1,393, so far. As many as 64 patients are under treatment in various hospitals and Covid Care Centres of the city.

Beware of mass gatherings at weddings

CMHO Dr Saitya said that many of the patients found positive hide their contact history as they do not inform about public gatherings

‘Mass gathering at weddings are a major reason for the spread of Covid cases as people aren’t following Covid norms and not even wearing masks during the events,’ the CMHO added.

Three patients from Mhow

Out of the 13 patients found positive on Tuesday, three patients live in Mhow, including a 37-year-old female and a 77-year-old female of Mhow Cantonment and 21-year-old male of Mhow Gaon area.

