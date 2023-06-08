 Madhya Pradesh: Agar Tops In Activating DBT a/c Under Ladli Behna Yojana
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 08, 2023, 10:05 PM IST
article-image

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): Agar has become the first district to register maximum number of activated direct benefit transfer (DBT) accounts under the Ladli Behna Yojana. This was achieved under the guidance of scheme in-charge minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia and collector Kailash Wankhede.

Out of 1,12,255 DBT accounts 1, 10,094 have been activated. DBT of the remaining 2,165 women would be completed on a priority basis, said officials. Initially, collector Wankhede ordered all officials, including panchayat CEO Harpreet Simran Kaur to complete the work of linking PAN cards with Aadhar.

Many camps were set up in various corners of the district to complete the process of linking both documents. These camps were inspected by higher authorities, including the collector. For women who did not have bank accounts, their DBT were activated in the district post office.

DBT accounts of women who were sick and unable to visit bank were opened from their homes. A WhatsApp helpline number was also issued by district headquarters to redress the problem of filling out Ladli Bahana Yojana registration forms.

