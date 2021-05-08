Madhya Pradesh: Administration stops post-funeral ceremony in Nalkheda

Nalkheda: The local administration prevented the organisers from holding a post-funeral ceremony in Lasuldia Kelwa under Nalkheda tehsil on Saturday.

The officials acted on the complaint which was submitted to the patwari and panchayat secretary.

Tehsildar Ashish Aggarwal, Police Station in-charge Anil Purohit, Ramchandra Gayari, SI Nanuram Baghel, Patwari Rajendra Vasulia, panchayat secretary Rambabu Patidar stopped the program organised by Gayari Gurjar Samaj.

Organiser Bhagwan Singh, tent house and others were released with strict warning.