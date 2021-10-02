Madhya Pradesh: Administration ban on bathing on Narmada ghats on Sarva Pitru Bhootri Amavasya

Khategaon (Madhya Pradesh): To curb Covid-19 outbreak, Nemawar administration imposed a ban on holy dip in the Narmada on the auspicious occasion of Sarvapitru Moksha Amavasya or Bhootri Amavasya on on 5 and 6 October.

Khategaon SDM Trilochan Singh Gaur shared the information and said that Covid-19 cases are being recorded across the country.

Activities related to any kind of fairs, events, bathing have been banned. Khategaon tehsildar GS Patel said a meeting of administrative officers, public representatives and locals was organised in Nemawar and a decision was taken to completely ban the fair and bathing.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 01:28 AM IST