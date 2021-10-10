Madhya Pradesh: Aadhar cards of eunuchs to be made on priority

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under a special drive Aadhar card of eunuchs will be made on priority so that they are able to take benefit of several government schemes and they are included in the mainstream of society quickly, said officials on Saturday.

Ankita Porwal, district manager of District e-Governance, said that eunuchs are being linked with self-help groups to take them financially self-reliant and also to make their identification easier.

Porwal said that eunuchs can go to any UID Aadhar card centre and get their Aadhar card made without having to stand in a queue. She also said that necessary guidelines have been issued to all Aadhar card making centres.

She said that a special camp was organised at Nandlalpura recently where a large number of eunuchs live and many of them made their Aadhar cards.

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 01:01 AM IST