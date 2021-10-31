Madhya Pradesh: 90 % members of Yarn Mill Worker Society exercise right to franchise

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Setting up an example before others, over 90 % members of Yarn Mill Worker Society exercised their franchise during Khandwa parliamentary constituency by-elections.

Sanawad assembly though falls under Khargone district, but it comes under Khandwa parliamentary constituency.

According to information, over 150 workers who are the part of society are eligible to cast their votes. Out of this 150, as many 135 voters exercise their franchise, while remaining 15 are out of Khargone district for some work.

Mill manager Vijay Gupta and Dharmendra Mittal said that management encouraged workers by allowing them to avail of leave during working hours to cast their vote.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 12:27 AM IST