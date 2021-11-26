Madhya Pradesh: 8-year-old girl gets American parents

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): An 8-year-old girl child was recently adopted by an American couple. Officials and caregivers who were looking after the child were overwhelmed while handing over the girl to her parents on Friday.

The legal procedure of adoption were facilitated by special adoption agency, Maa Swaroop Ashram, here in Guna which is run by the Indian Red Cross Agency in collaboration with Women and child development, in the presence of District Collector Frank Noble.

Collector said that the child has been handed over to the American couple named Chris Frederick and Gina Frederick, the legal procedure has also been completed, following an order passed by Family court Guna.

He also wished for the bright future of the girl child. Chief Medical officer and health officer P Bunkar, District program officer and woman and child development officer D S Jadon and the manager of Maa Swaroop Ashram were also present. The couple left with their child for US after completing the legal formalities.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 10:43 PM IST