Madhya Pradesh: 71 graduating officers awarded graduation & PG degrees in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The convocation ceremony of MCTE was held on Dec 12, 2022. Prof Suhas S Joshi, director Indian Institute of Technology, Indore was the chief guest on the occasion. A total of 51 graduating students officers were awarded with B. Tech degree in Telecommunication and IT, affiliated to Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi from signal officers degree engineering course serial 111 and technical entry scheme course serial 38 including 08 officers from friendly foreign countries of Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam and Bhutan. Twenty graduating student officers were awarded with M Tech degree in Computer Science with specialisation in IT and Communication affiliated to Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Indore from signals officers advance technology engineering course serial 42. Addressing the student officers, Prof Joshi complimented them for their performance and stressed upon the importance of the critical role of communications and information technology in future warfare.

He emphasized the importance of industry-academia partnerships with defence forces for nation-building. He exhorted the students to be a step ahead of anticipated challenges. He also encouraged the officers to remain professionally updated to meet future challenges in the field. Lieutenant General K H Gawas, VSM, Commandant MCTE & Colonel Commandant Corps of Signals admitted officers to the engineer’s fraternity and reminded officers of their duties and responsibilities of being an officer and an engineer. He also highlighted the need to continue upgrading & updating skill sets to meet future challenges. Brigadier Rajeev Ohri, VSM, Officiating Deputy Commandant and Chief Instructor, MCTE administered the Engineer’s Pledge to the graduating officers and encouraged them to enhance professional knowledge in the discharge of their duties.