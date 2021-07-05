Madhya Pradesh: 65-year-old woman in Guna dies after taking a second vaccine dose

Guna: Panic prevailed here after a 65-year-old Shantibai died 45 minutes after she received second dose of corona vaccine on Monday.

The family members of deceased said Shantibai took second jab at Saraswati Shishu Mandir vaccination camp in Mahaveerpura at 11.56 am. She complained of uneasiness as she reached home. Her family members took her to the vaccination centre and from there she was taken to the district hospital.

Family members of Shantibai said that death occurred due to negligence in administering vaccine. However, chief medical and health officer P Bunkar said vaccine is safe. He said panel of three doctors will perform post-mortem and viscera will be sent to laboratory to ascertain the exact reason behind her death.