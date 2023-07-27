Madhya Pradesh: 6-Day-Long District Pickleball Journey Concludes In Dhar | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Six-day-long district-level Pickleball tournament concluded in Dhar on Thursday. Around 34 players participated in the tourney organised jointly by Rising Tennis Academy and Dhar Public School.

Lakshya Garg bagged gold while Shubh Durgani bagged silver medal in under-12 category. Parth Vijayvargiya bagged gold and Rahul Agarwal bagged silver medals in men’s open singles category.

Similarly, Deepa Vyas and Meenakshi Agarwal won gold in women’s open double category. Amrit Mittal, Shubhi Vyas won gold medals in mixed doubles category.

Hemendra Singh Panwar, Shaila Raje Panwar, table tennis coach Pawan Verma were the chief guest. Jayant Solanki, head coach of Rising Tennis Academy and Shubhi Vyas expressed best wishes to players.

