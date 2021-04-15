Madhya Pradesh: 52,000 vaccinated in tribal-dominated Alirajpur district

ALIRAJPUR: A total of 13,283 people were vaccinated in four days during the Tika Utsav organised across the district under. People above 45 participated in the drive with enthusiasm.
The drive held under the guidance of collector Surabhi Gupta ended on Wednesday. District vaccination officer Dr Narendra Bhadia said under the Tika Utsav: 3,809 were vaccinated on April 11, 3,687 on April 12, 2,838 on April 13 and 2,949 people were administered jabs on April 14.
So far, more than 52,000 people have been vaccinated across the district. Collector Gupta appealed to the people to observe corona norms.
Over 1L vaccinated in Khandwa
KHANDWA: Chief medical and health officer Dr DS Chouhan informed that 4,213 people were vaccinated in the district on the concluding day of Tika Utsav.
Covid Vaccination Festival ‘Tika Utsav’ was celebrated from April 11 to 14 in collaboration with district administration, social organisation, voluntary organisations and other departments. Dr Chouhan said on the first day of the Tika Utsav, 6,213 people were vaccinated on April 11, 7,319 people on April 12, 4,044 people on April 13 and 4,213 people were vaccinated on April 14. Thus, a total of 21,849 people were vaccinated during the four days of the campaign. More than 1 lakh doses of Covid vaccine have been given to citizens in the district. In which 89,315 people have been given the first dose and 11,261 have got the second dose of vaccine.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)