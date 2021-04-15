Madhya Pradesh: 52,000 vaccinated in tribal-dominated Alirajpur district

ALIRAJPUR: A total of 13,283 people were vaccinated in four days during the Tika Utsav organised across the district under. People above 45 participated in the drive with enthusiasm.

The drive held under the guidance of collector Surabhi Gupta ended on Wednesday. District vaccination officer Dr Narendra Bhadia said under the Tika Utsav: 3,809 were vaccinated on April 11, 3,687 on April 12, 2,838 on April 13 and 2,949 people were administered jabs on April 14.

So far, more than 52,000 people have been vaccinated across the district. Collector Gupta appealed to the people to observe corona norms.