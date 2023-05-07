Madhya Pradesh: 500 cops launch foot patrol to increase their visibility in Mandsaur

FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): In order to maintain a sense of general security among citizens and to increase visibility of cops, around 500 policemen from 16 police stations of the district patrolled on foot in Mandsaur on Saturday.

Police officers including district headquarters ASP Gautam Singh Solanki, Garoth ASP Mahendra Tarnekar, CSP Satnam Singh, SDOP Narendra Singh Solanki and others went out to the streets together and took stock of the law and order situation.

Foot patrolling was mainly done in crowded areas of the district. Senior officers also interacted with the general public during patrolling.

The patrolling was done under the guidance of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who encouraged policemen to maintain a sense of security among masses and increase visibility of policemen on roads.

Prior to this, last night, in combing patrol, the police force searched the entire district for wanted criminals along with those having a bounty on their heads. During this, three criminals were arrested. Around 250 history-sheeters were also interrogated by them.

