Madhya Pradesh: 40-Year-Old Soldier Dies On Moving Train

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old soldier from Khargone district, Naik Gajendra Singh Katroliya, died of a heart attack on a moving train in Bihar. He was a resident of Saket Nagar and posted in Nagaland.

His body, which reached his native place on Sunday, was consigned to holy flames on the bank of the Kunda River with a guard of honour given by the military contingent of Mhow.

A large number of residents and Army personnel were present. Ex-Servicemen Committee Chairman Pushpendra Gupta said that soldier Naik Gajendra Singh has two children. His elder daughter, Sonakshi, is 11-year-old and his younger son Naveen, is 9-year-old.

He has three brothers. Naik Gajendra Singh has been serving in the Army since 2004, and his dedication and commitment to the Army were evident throughout his 19-year service.

According to his family members, Naik Gajendra Singh was returning to duty after spending the Diwali holidays at his place. He suffered a heart attack on the train near Patna, Bihar.

After this, the Railway Police took his body to Indore. Here, his body was received by the Army personnel from Mhow.