Madhya Pradesh: 4 held for killing leopard in Indore in July last year

Bhopal/Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four people have been arrested for allegedly killing a leopard last year in Nayapura forest in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, an official said on Sunday.

A CT (computerised tomography) scan of the big cat's carcass, which was found in July last year, had revealed 46 iron shrapnels, and a criminal case was registered on December 13, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Alok Kumar said.

"A probe led to the arrests of poachers Ramcharan, Vishnu, Ramesh and Rajendra, all residents of Indore district, recently. The other members of their gang are on the run. We have seized two rifles, three swords, five live and two empty cartridges, six jaws of wild pigs, a rare tortoise, two knives and gun pellets," he informed.

The arrested accused have confessed they have been poaching wild animals for several years now, Kumar added