Madhya Pradesh: 328 get total loan of Rs 11.49 crore in Credit outreach camp

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Credit Outreach Campaign, the State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday held a mega credit and social security camp, here in Guna.

BJP MLA from Guna, Gopilal Jatav and Deputy General Manager of SBI Bhopal, Rakesh Yadav were the chief guest.

The event was attended by officials of Bank Of Baroda, Bank Of India, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, UCO Bank among others.

The program was presided over by the regional manager of the State Bank of India, Guna, Sanjay Paigey. MLA Jatav expressed his satisfaction with the initiatives of SBI to strengthen the rural sector, farmers and entrepreneurs to bring about better socio-economic development in the district.

He urged the borrowers to utilize the funds, generate sufficient income and repay the loans. He distributed loan acceptance letters sanctioned by banks to the beneficiaries.

Deputy general manager Rakesh Yadav expressed said that our bank has created a network to provide easy credit facilities to socially backward and economically-weaker sections of society.

He said they were making efforts to reach out to rural areas and make people aware of welfare schemes and grievance redressal mechanism of the bank.

Vote of thanks was proposed by the Chief Manager SBI Hitendra Bhadoriya.

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 12:03 AM IST