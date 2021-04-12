Madhya Pradesh: 31 new cases set alarm bells ringing in Barnagar village

2 corona deaths in Sardarpur in 24 hours

SARDARPUR (Dhar district): With coronavirus spreading its tentacles in rural parts of the state as well, Sardarpur village of Dhar district reported two deaths, including a woman in the last 24 hours.

Sardarpur block medical officer Dr Shiela Mujalda said that more than 9000 samples have been tested from the block and 551 of them returned positive. Currently, 54 people are under treatment. A 72-year-old woman from Rajgarh and 38-year-old man has succumbed to the virus.

Meanwhile, vaccination is in full swing at all vaccination centres and more than 14,000 persons of Sardarpur block have been vaccinated. Not only health department, but even administration has engaged Anganwadi workers in vaccination drive. They are encouraging people to come at vaccination centre and get vaccinated.