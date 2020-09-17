Madhya Pradesh: 30% registrations for MEd after two rounds of counselling

If you thought that only BEd colleges are witnessing poor admissions, have a look at the registration the figures for MEd course.

Out of 3,100 seats in 62 MEd colleges in the state, a total of 2189 seats are still lying vacant after two rounds of centralised online admissions counselling.

That means merely 911 students took admission in MEd colleges in the first two rounds.

These figures surfaced when MPOnline, a service provider of the state government, released a list of vacancies at MEd colleges across the state for the third and last round of counselling.

A closer look at the list revealed that a total of four colleges witnessed zero admissions whereas more than 20 colleges saw less than 10 students each opting for the two-year course.

In Indore city, there are five MEd colleges, of which one saw zero admissions.

Out of 250 seats in Indore colleges, merely 45 are filled. A total of 205 are seats are available for the third round of counselling. The registrations for the last round of counselling is underway. The registrations will continue till September 19.

Colleges held poor results of MEd course for the drop in the popularity of the course which was high in demand about 10 years ago.

“In last one decade, the pass percentage in MEd course stood at below 10 per cent in colleges under Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya. The situation was no better in other colleges under other varsities in the state. This led to students losing interest in the course,” said Tagore College chairman Sanjay Parikh.