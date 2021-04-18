Madhya Pradesh: 3 dead as truck hits scooter in Guna

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Three people were killed when their scooter was hit by a truck in Guna in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in Sai Mandir area, and two persons died on the spot and the third succumbed to injuries in hospital, Cantonment police station in charge Avnit Sharma said.

"So severe was the impact that the body of one of the persons got torn into two pieces. The identities of the three are being ascertained. Further probe into the case is underway," he said.