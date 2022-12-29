Madhya Pradesh: 3 Covid care centres to come up in Burhanpur 

(Representative Image) |

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the Covid scare across India, local administration geared up to fight Covid. The local administration along with the Health Department has completed its preparation to set up three Covid care centres in ANATC Burhanpur, Ayurvedic College and Nepa Mill Hospital in Nepanagar.

Mock drills were held at the three identified Covid centres on Wednesday to check operational readiness to deal with any spurt in COVID-19 infection in presence of collector Bhavya Mittal. As a part of the mock drill, doctors informed the patients regarding fever and other Covid 19 symptoms and information on available beds, ambulance and other equipment, medicines, vaccines, etc was shared.

Giving information, Mittal said that Covid samples have been sent to Khandwa on Wednesday. She instructed that the OPD facility at the district hospital be smoothened so that people do not face any difficulty.

During the drill, the fire alarm system was found to be dysfunctional. Mock drills were conducted in terms of equipment, processes and human resources during which chief medical and health officer Dr Rajesh Sisodiya besides other doctors, officers and employees were present.